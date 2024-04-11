The quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League are here. In Portugal, Benfica receives the visit of Olympique Marseille in what is set to be an exciting match between both squads, so here’s the information you need to watch this match in yout country.
[Watch Benfica vs Olympique Marseille live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Benfica arrives at this match following a tough Round of 16. The Eagles had a rough time defeating Rangers, with an aggregate score of 3-2 that allowed them to advance to the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille, the French club, arrives as the slight favorite in this matchup. In the previous round, the club managed to overcome Villarreal with a final aggregate of 5-3, despite losing their three most recent games.
Benfica vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 12)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 12)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 12)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 12)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN 4
Australia: Stan Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: 6play, Free, Canal+ Foot, Molotov, M6
Germany: RTL
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 255
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX
SURVEY Who will advance?
Who will advance?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE