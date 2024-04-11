Benfica and Olympique Marseille clash in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, so here's everything you need to know to follow this game in your country.

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille: Where and How to Watch Live 2023-2024 Europa League first leg quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League are here. In Portugal, Benfica receives the visit of Olympique Marseille in what is set to be an exciting match between both squads, so here’s the information you need to watch this match in yout country.

[Watch Benfica vs Olympique Marseille live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Benfica arrives at this match following a tough Round of 16. The Eagles had a rough time defeating Rangers, with an aggregate score of 3-2 that allowed them to advance to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille, the French club, arrives as the slight favorite in this matchup. In the previous round, the club managed to overcome Villarreal with a final aggregate of 5-3, despite losing their three most recent games.

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 12)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 12)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 12)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN 4

Australia: Stan Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: 6play, Free, Canal+ Foot, Molotov, M6

Germany: RTL

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 255

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX