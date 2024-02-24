Benfica vs Portimonense: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 25, 2024

Benfica are set to face Portimonense in the 22nd round of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. This guide provides all the essential details for the match, covering how you can watch it on television or live stream it in your region.

Benfica have recently experienced a positive week. Following a 0-0 draw against Toulouse, they successfully advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League, significantly enhancing the lackluster impression they had made during the UEFA Champions League group stage. Now, they are also aiming to make their mark on the domestic front.

Currently, they share the top spot in the standings with Sporting, both teams having accumulated 55 points. However, Benfica have played one more game than their fierce rivals, leaving little room for error. Their next opponents are Portimonense, a team desperately in need of points as they sit just 1-point clear of the relegation zone.

Benfica vs Portimonense: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Portimonense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT., beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Triller TV+

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV Benfica TV INT.