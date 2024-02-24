Benfica are set to face Portimonense in the 22nd round of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. This guide provides all the essential details for the match, covering how you can watch it on television or live stream it in your region.
[Watch Benfica vs Portimonense online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Benfica have recently experienced a positive week. Following a 0-0 draw against Toulouse, they successfully advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League, significantly enhancing the lackluster impression they had made during the UEFA Champions League group stage. Now, they are also aiming to make their mark on the domestic front.
Currently, they share the top spot in the standings with Sporting, both teams having accumulated 55 points. However, Benfica have played one more game than their fierce rivals, leaving little room for error. Their next opponents are Portimonense, a team desperately in need of points as they sit just 1-point clear of the relegation zone.
Benfica vs Portimonense: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Portimonense: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: Benfica TV INT., beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN Sports MAX 7
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Triller TV+
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Benfica TV INT.
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV Benfica TV INT.