Benfica wants to keep the dream of winning the 2023-24 Europa League alive. Now, the Portuguese team will face Rangers FC in the Round of 16, looking forward to start this phase with a victory at home.
In the Primeira Liga, Benfica has been able to keep up the pace with Sporting Lisbon. The Eagles currently stand in the second place of the tournament, just one point away from the leaders.
As for Rangers, the Scottish team is having a remarkable year. In the domestic league, the club is the leader with 70 points, so they want to continue with their good momentun in the Europa League.
Benfica vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 8)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 8)
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 8)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 8)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 8)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 8)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5
Indonesia: Video
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX