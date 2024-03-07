Benfica vs Rangers: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 7, 2024

Benfica wants to keep the dream of winning the 2023-24 Europa League alive. Now, the Portuguese team will face Rangers FC in the Round of 16, looking forward to start this phase with a victory at home.

In the Primeira Liga, Benfica has been able to keep up the pace with Sporting Lisbon. The Eagles currently stand in the second place of the tournament, just one point away from the leaders.

As for Rangers, the Scottish team is having a remarkable year. In the domestic league, the club is the leader with 70 points, so they want to continue with their good momentun in the Europa League.

Benfica vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 8)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 8)

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 8)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 8)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5

Indonesia: Video

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX