Mario Balotelli still has it, scoring goals and continues to be up to his old mischievous ways. Now playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, Balotelli, now 33, has 5 goals in nine league games.



Despite having an injury plagued season, the former Italian international is coming through for his side when he sees the field. Adana Demirspor are tenth in the Turkish Super League and are losers of three of their last 5 games.



Still, Balotelli has a way of relaxing the mood, this time being filmed setting off a firecracker inside his team’s locker room.



Balotelli sets off firecracker



The incident in question was recorded by one of Balotelli’s teammates, who was all chuckles as the former Manchester City striker threw the projectile towards a clear area of the dressing room.



Balotelli covered his ears, and the firecracker went off as some of the teammates began to laugh. Balotelli has a long history of antics, from firing air guns in public, throwing darts at youth team players and turning up to a female prison to have a “look around”.



Balotelli also famously set his home on fire when he was lighting fireworks inside his residence. Balotelli also famously tried to backheel a goal but missed during his Manchester City days in a friendly against the Los Angeles Galaxy.