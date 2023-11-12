Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

On the grand stage of Portuguese football, two titans are set to collide in a battle for supremacy. Benfica, the pride of Lisbon, and Sporting CP, the embodiment of the city’s spirit, will play in the highly anticipated Derby de Lisboa in Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga.

[Watch Benfica vs Sporting CP online in the US on Fanatiz]

Sporting CP, under the guidance of the charismatic Ruben Amorim, boasts a team renowned for its resilience and tactical discipline. So far they are in the first spot of the standings with 28 points, three points above Benfica. The best thing is that they have a perfect record of nine wins and one draw.

Benfica look solid in the second spot of the standings with 8 wins, a draw and a loss. But they must fight not to lose that spot since Porto also have 25 points in the third spot and are waiting for Benfica to lose or tie a game.

Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Sporting CP play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, November 12 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. This Derby de Lisboa promises to be a clash of styles, a battle between attacking flair and defensive grit. Benfica’s creative genius will be pitted against Sporting CP’s tactical nous, creating a captivating spectacle for the Portuguese football faithful.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 13

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 13

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 13

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 13

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 13

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 13

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 13

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 13

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 13

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 13

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: Free, Benfica TV INT., beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

United States: Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol