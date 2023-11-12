On the grand stage of Portuguese football, two titans are set to collide in a battle for supremacy. Benfica, the pride of Lisbon, and Sporting CP, the embodiment of the city’s spirit, will play in the highly anticipated Derby de Lisboa in Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga.
Sporting CP, under the guidance of the charismatic Ruben Amorim, boasts a team renowned for its resilience and tactical discipline. So far they are in the first spot of the standings with 28 points, three points above Benfica. The best thing is that they have a perfect record of nine wins and one draw.
Benfica look solid in the second spot of the standings with 8 wins, a draw and a loss. But they must fight not to lose that spot since Porto also have 25 points in the third spot and are waiting for Benfica to lose or tie a game.
Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Sporting CP play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, November 12 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. This Derby de Lisboa promises to be a clash of styles, a battle between attacking flair and defensive grit. Benfica’s creative genius will be pitted against Sporting CP’s tactical nous, creating a captivating spectacle for the Portuguese football faithful.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 13
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 13
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 13
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 13
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 13
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 13
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 13
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 13
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 13
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 13
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, Benfica TV INT.
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: Free, Benfica TV INT., beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Saudi Arabia: SSC
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
United States: Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol