Celebrations filled the air as Lionel Messi secured his first title with Inter Miami at the 2023 Leagues Cup. The match against Nashville SC ended in a 1-1 draw, but Messi’s crucial goal played a pivotal role in helping Inter Miami clinch their inaugural championship.

Messi finished the tournament as top scorer with 10 goals in seven matchups. As the game went on, it seemed that Inter Miami was headed to the victory, but an own goal he by the goalkeeper Drake Callender set the stage for a tense penalty shootout.

The shootout was a nail-biting affair, with both teams taking 11 penalties each. It was Inter Miami who emerged victorious with a 10-9 scoreline, which marked a significant achievement for a team that had never won a championship before.

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup