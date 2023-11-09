Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi have won everything at the club level and also with their respective national teams. Now, as part of the celebration of the eighth Ballon d’Or for the Argentine, the two legends met in an interview arranged by one of their sponsors. It was an unbelievable moment.

The conversation provided great moments for soccer fans as they enjoyed two legends talking about their passion. One of those episodes occurred when Zidane was asked how he would describe Leo in a few words.

“It’s just one word. Magic. Truly. Because, in the end, that’s what I love. We’re not together every day, but today is an important day for me to express the admiration I have for him. To all the people who love football and appreciate these players who are different.”

For Zinedine Zidane, there is no better word to portray Messi. “For me, it’s magic. Pure magic. Magic in the sense that before receiving the ball, he already knew what to do. And especially for me, who understands football, watching him on the field, I almost knew what Messi was going to do. You know? It was like a connection. But when I see what he does on the field, I say, ‘This is it.'”

Zinedine Zidane surrenders to Lionel Messi’s greatness

Although Zinedine Zidane didn’t dare to declare Messi as the greatest player in history, the reality is that he surrendered to the talent of the Argentine legend. “So, people want to see this in soccer. A player like few others. They exist, but not like him. There are few. Very few. Well, one (laughs).”

Lionel Messi did not stay behind and also showered Zidane with praise. The moment was spectacular considering that both are symbols of a great rivalry in soccer between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I admire you a lot. We didn’t have the luck to play together, but we did face each other. Always respect and admiration for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Lionel Messi makes a special confession to Zinedine Zidane

In the interview, Lionel Messi admitted to Zinedine Zidane that, during his time with PSG, one of the details he missed the most was playing with the number 10 on his jersey.

Of course, that number is legendary for both of them throughout their careers. However, it was not available at Paris Saint-Germain as it was worn by his great friend Neymar. “When I was at PSG, I didn’t have the number 10. I was used to wearing it. I missed it a little. I got used to the number 30, which is also significant to me.”

When Zidane heard Messi say that, the Frenchman’s response was hilarious. “If I see Messi on the field, I always want to see him with the number 10.”