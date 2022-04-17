Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz clash at La Bombonera Stadium on Matchday 11 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz will face each other at Alberto José Armando Stadium (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires, on Matchday 11 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The hosts want to get closer to the top spot in the standings, while the visitors wish to climb from the bottom. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

El Xeneize so far played 9 games: won 4, tied 4, and lost 1. The team managed by Sebastian Battaglia is positioned fourth in the standings with 16 points, eight points behind Estudiantes de La Plata, which is in first place with 21. Before facing Godoy Cruz, Boca will play against Lanus for Matchday 10 on Sunday, April, 17. Furthermore, in its last match, El Xeneize drew 0-0 with Velez Sarsfield.

On the other hand, Godoy Cruz are in the twelfth place in the standings with 10 points. The team's poor performance led Diego Flores to quit and step down as head coach. El Tomba will play again after having tied with Arsenal de Sarandi 3-3. In addition, before playing against Boca, the team from Mendoza will face El Fortin.

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Date

Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz will meet at La Bombonera Stadium on Wednesday, April 20 for Matchday 11 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz on Matchday 11 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.