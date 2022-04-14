Boca Juniors and Lanus clash at La Bombonera on Matchday 10 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors and Lanus will face each other at Alberto José Armando Stadium (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires on Matchday 10 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The hosts want to get closer to the top spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Xeneize will seek to return to victory in the local league against Lanus. The team managed by Sebastian Battaglia tied its last two matches, against Arsenal de Sarandi 2-2, and 0-0 with Velez Sarsfield. Boca are in fourth place in the table with 16 points, two behind Estudiantes de La Plata, which leads with 18 points. Having won midweek their first game in the Copa Libertadores against Always Ready can be a great motivation to also win in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

On the flip side, El Granate are not going through their best time. The team led by Jorge Almirón is at the bottom of the Group B standings with 6 points. So far, Lanus have won only one game, and in its last match was defeated by Aldosivi 1-2.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Date

Boca Juniors and Lanus will meet at La Bombonera on Sunday, April 17, on Matchday 10 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Lanus on Matchday 10 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: ViX, and TyC Sports International.