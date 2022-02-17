Boca Juniors and Rosario Central clash on Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will see Boca Juniors host Rosario Central but at the Jose Amalfitani stadium and not at La Bombonera. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Xeneize return to Buenos Aires after they claimed their first win in the tournament. Having failed to beat Colon in the opening weekend, Boca got the job done against Aldosivi and head into this game with four points under their belts.

However, El Canalla also arrive at this clash in high spirits following a 1-0 victory over Velez Sarsfield on Matchday 2. Kily Gonzalez’s men have claimed four points as well as they drew with Arsenal de Sarandi in the first round.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Date

Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will face each other on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Estadio Jose Amalfitani. Boca won’t play at the iconic La Bombonera because the field is not in good conditions.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central on Matchday 3 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, and Fanatiz.