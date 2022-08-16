Boca Juniors will face Rosario Central for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors will receive Rosario Central for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

The locals come from obtaining a tie against Racing that did not help either of the two teams since both wanted to get closer to the leader of the standings, something that with the distribution of points they could not achieve. Now the "Xeneizes" will seek the victory that allows them to stay as close as possible to the top of the standings.

Their rivals will be Rosario Central, a team that has had many ups and downs throughout the tournament, with very good games and others that were decidedly disastrous. Of course, the "Canallas" will go in search of a regularity. It will, on the other hand, be a special game since Carlos Tevez (Central's coach) will return to La Bombonera, the stadium of the team of which he is a fan.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Rosario Central for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, August 17 at the La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina.

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 2:30 AM (August 18)

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 18)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 18)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: VIX+, Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International

