Boca Juniors will receive Velez Sarsfield for the Matchday 22 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
The locals have improved a lot compared to the bad start to the semester they had. The elimination of the Copa Libertadores was felt a lot, and Ibarra's team seemed not to find their way. However, little by little the good results began to arrive and now they will not only play the semifinals of the Copa Argentina, but they could reach the top of the standings in the 2022 Argentine League.
Velez Sarfield had a rather unlucky semester, far below what was expected for the great squad they have. Although they reached the semifinals in the Copa Libertadores, they could do little against Flamengo. Then they would be eliminated from Copa Argentina and far from the fight for the Argentine League. In this game they will try to get out of the bottom of the standings.
Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield: Kick-Off Time
Boca Juniors will play against Velez Sarsfield for the Matchday 22 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 2 at the “La Bombonera” Stadium in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Barbados: 5:00 PM
Belize: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (EDT)
Germany: 11:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 PM
Jamaica: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play
Italy: YES, Only Calcium
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International