Argentina will take on Bolivia in the high altitude of La Paz on Tuesday, September 12, on Matchday 2 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here how to watch this game in different parts of the world.
[Watch Bolivia vs Argentina online free in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial)]
La Albiceleste started their journey towards the next World Cup on the right foot, having defeated Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a brilliant free-kick goal by the great Lionel Messi. However, the Inter Miami star is questionable for this match.
La Verde, on the other hand, aim to bounce back after a terrible 5-1 loss to Brazil. Beating the reigning world champions doesn’t look like an easy task, but Gustavo Costas’ men hope La Paz’s 3,625 meters above sea level gives them the edge.
Bolivia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 10 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 4 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 10 PM
Denmark: 10 PM
Egypt: 11 PM
France: 10 PM
Germany: 10 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 11 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 9 PM
Israel: 11 PM
Italy: 10 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 10 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 10 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 10 PM
Portugal: 9 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 10 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 10 PM
Sweden: 10 PM
Switzerland: 10 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 9 PM
United States: 4 PM (ET)
How to Watch Bolivia vs Argentina in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: FBF Play, Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Premiere, SporTV 4
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
International: FIFA+
Mexico: Sky HD
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, TyC Sports Internacional, Premiere, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO