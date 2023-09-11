Bolivia vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Argentina will take on Bolivia in the high altitude of La Paz on Tuesday, September 12, on Matchday 2 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

La Albiceleste started their journey towards the next World Cup on the right foot, having defeated Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a brilliant free-kick goal by the great Lionel Messi. However, the Inter Miami star is questionable for this match.

La Verde, on the other hand, aim to bounce back after a terrible 5-1 loss to Brazil. Beating the reigning world champions doesn’t look like an easy task, but Gustavo Costas’ men hope La Paz’s 3,625 meters above sea level gives them the edge.

Bolivia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 10 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 4 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 10 PM

Denmark: 10 PM

Egypt: 11 PM

France: 10 PM

Germany: 10 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 11 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 9 PM

Israel: 11 PM

Italy: 10 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 10 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 10 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 10 PM

Portugal: 9 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 10 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 10 PM

Sweden: 10 PM

Switzerland: 10 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 9 PM

United States: 4 PM (ET)

How to Watch Bolivia vs Argentina in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: FBF Play, Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Premiere, SporTV 4

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: FIFA+

Mexico: Sky HD

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, TyC Sports Internacional, Premiere, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO