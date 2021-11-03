Borussia Dortmund and Ajax face each other again today at Westfalenstadion for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, check out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 in the US today

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax meet again today at Westfalenstadion for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Find out here everything there’s to know about this UCL match such as information, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts want to get revenge from their 4-0 loss to the visitors last time out. Borussia are currently in the second position of Group C with six points. They are coming to this match after a 2-0 win over Koln in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Ajax have the chance to qualify if they beat Dortmund or if they draw and Sporting don’t beat Besiktas. Right now, they are leaders with 9 points so far and have been impressive with wins against Besiktas (2-0), Sporting (5-0) and Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Westfalenstadion, Germany.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other five times in the Champions League, with three wins for Ajax and two for Borussia Dortmund. Ajax defeated the Germans 4-0 at home last time out with goals from Marco Reus, Daley Blind, Antony and Sebastien Haller.

How to watch or live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax in the US

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match and it seems it’s going to be a tight contest. According to FanDuel, Dortmund are the slight favorites with odds of +150, while Ajax have odds of +155. A tie would end up in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Borussia Dortmund +150 Tie +280 Ajax +155

*Odds by FanDuel