Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Bundesliga in your country

This Saturday, Bayern Munich visit Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in a new edition of the historic Der Klassiker. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern online free in the US on Fubo]

Borussia Dortmund have had a challenging start of the season in the Bundesliga. Right now, the team led by Edin Terzic is in fourth place with 21 points after 9 matches. However, good news arrived last week with a surprising 1-0 victory on the road against Newcastle in the Champions League. Now, despite the difficulties, they remain alive in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remain an enigma. Last Wednesday, in an incredible upset, Saarbrücken from the Third Division eliminated them from the DFB Pokal. In the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel has the club in second place, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by two points. In the Champions League, Bayern are very close of clinching a ticket to the Round of 16. Nevertheless, after the arrival of Harry Kane, they have no margin of error.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 11 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

How To Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 4, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: YouTube

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5

Indonesia: YouTube

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports App, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 256, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports App

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+