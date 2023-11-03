This Saturday, Bayern Munich visit Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in a new edition of the historic Der Klassiker. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
Borussia Dortmund have had a challenging start of the season in the Bundesliga. Right now, the team led by Edin Terzic is in fourth place with 21 points after 9 matches. However, good news arrived last week with a surprising 1-0 victory on the road against Newcastle in the Champions League. Now, despite the difficulties, they remain alive in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remain an enigma. Last Wednesday, in an incredible upset, Saarbrücken from the Third Division eliminated them from the DFB Pokal. In the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel has the club in second place, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by two points. In the Champions League, Bayern are very close of clinching a ticket to the Round of 16. Nevertheless, after the arrival of Harry Kane, they have no margin of error.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 11 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
How To Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in your Country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 4, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: YouTube
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5
Indonesia: YouTube
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports App, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 256, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports App
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+