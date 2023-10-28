Bayern Munich got a historic 8-0 win against Darmstadt in the 2023-2024 Bundesliga. Harry Kane was sensational with a hat-trick which included a goal from midfield.

It was a very strange match with three red cards in the first half. One for Bayern (Joshua Kimmich 4′) and two for Darmstadt (Klaus Gjasula 21′ and Matej Maglica 41′).

In a very surprising situation, all goals came in the second half. It was a new record as there had never been three red cards in the first half of a Bundesliga match before.

The masterpiece from Harry Kane came in minute 69′ with a goal beyond 50 meters. Nobody could believe what they jut saw at Allianz Arena in Munich. Just amazing.

Harry Kane scores a hat-trick for Bayern Munich

With an extra man on the field, Bayern Munich took control of the game at the beginning of the second half. The first goal came in minute 50′ thanks to a header from Kane.

Then, Bayern went full throttle and the second goal came in the 56th minute thanks to Leroy Sane. Three minutes later, Jamal Musiala scored with a big shot from outside the box.

In minute 64′, Sane scored his second goal of the match to give Bayern a 4-0 lead. Then, the magic of Harry Kane appeared. The striker received the ball in his own half and saw Marcel Schuhen off guard. He had no doubts and, with a fantastic parabola, scored one of the greatest goals in 2023.

In the end, Thomas Müller, Musiala and Kane scored the final three goals of the match to give Bayern Munich the top place in the standings. However, Bayer Leverkusen have a pending match this Sunday against SC Freiburg and might surpass them.