The first leg of the second semi-final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League will see Borussia Dortmund receiving PSG to their home turf. Explore the pivotal aspects of this highly anticipated clash, including venue particulars, comprehensive details on televised coverage, and the array of live streaming choices accessible in your region.
It’s the inaugural match of a semi-final filled with promise. On one side stands Borussia Dortmund, a team whose season has fallen well short of expectations in local competitions. So much so, that at this juncture, they face potential exclusion from the upcoming Champions League, unless they emerge victorious in the current edition.
Hence, this tournament represents their sole opportunity to clinch a title, and they are determined not to let it slip away. Their adversaries will be Paris Saint-Germain, for whom the Champions League has long been an obsession. As absolute dominators in France, they aim to extend their supremacy to the international stage, and now they have a historic opportunity to realize that ambition.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 2)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Servus TV
India: SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, CBS, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Univision