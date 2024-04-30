Borussia Dortmund will play against PSG in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League First Leg semifinals

The first leg of the second semi-final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League will see Borussia Dortmund receiving PSG to their home turf. Explore the pivotal aspects of this highly anticipated clash, including venue particulars, comprehensive details on televised coverage, and the array of live streaming choices accessible in your region.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the inaugural match of a semi-final filled with promise. On one side stands Borussia Dortmund, a team whose season has fallen well short of expectations in local competitions. So much so, that at this juncture, they face potential exclusion from the upcoming Champions League, unless they emerge victorious in the current edition.

Hence, this tournament represents their sole opportunity to clinch a title, and they are determined not to let it slip away. Their adversaries will be Paris Saint-Germain, for whom the Champions League has long been an obsession. As absolute dominators in France, they aim to extend their supremacy to the international stage, and now they have a historic opportunity to realize that ambition.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund – IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Servus TV

India: SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, CBS, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Univision