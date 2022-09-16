Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Here, you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 99th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 36 games so far; Schalke 04 have celebrated a victory 32 times to this day, and the remaining 30 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 20, 2021, when the Black and Yellows won 4-0 away in Gelsenkirchen in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)
France: 3:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Russia: 4:30 PM (MSK)
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sudan: 3:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
US: 9:30 AM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: TV Channel and Live
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
US: ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+