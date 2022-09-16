Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will clash off today at Signal Iduna Park in the seventh round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Here, you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 99th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 36 games so far; Schalke 04 have celebrated a victory 32 times to this day, and the remaining 30 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 20, 2021, when the Black and Yellows won 4-0 away in Gelsenkirchen in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)

France: 3:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Russia: 4:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sudan: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

US: 9:30 AM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: TV Channel and Live

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

US: ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+