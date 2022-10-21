Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will face against each other at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The hosts, Borussia Dortmund, have not had a great start in the first 10 Matchdays. They have barely obtained 16 points (product of 5 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses), very little for a team that is always expected to be fighting for the top places. That is why they will try to win this game and get closer to the leaders, Union Berlin.
They have a good chance to do so, as their opponents are one of the weakest this tournament. Stuttgart have been able to get just 8 points out of a possible 30 in their first 10 games. They have only had one win, and at the moment they are not in relegation positions on goal difference alone. It is more than clear that they need points.
Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time
Borussia Dortmund will play against Stuttgart for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, October 22 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.
Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming
