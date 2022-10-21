Borussia Dortmund will face Stuttgart for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will face against each other at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The hosts, Borussia Dortmund, have not had a great start in the first 10 Matchdays. They have barely obtained 16 points (product of 5 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses), very little for a team that is always expected to be fighting for the top places. That is why they will try to win this game and get closer to the leaders, Union Berlin.

They have a good chance to do so, as their opponents are one of the weakest this tournament. Stuttgart have been able to get just 8 points out of a possible 30 in their first 10 games. They have only had one win, and at the moment they are not in relegation positions on goal difference alone. It is more than clear that they need points.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Dortmund will play against Stuttgart for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, October 22 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Cameroon: 2:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Ecuador: 8:30 AM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Japan: 10:30 PM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 PM

Qatar: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Senegal: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

South Korea: 10:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: Sports 3

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Norway: V Sport+, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: HUB Sports 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

Tanzania: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ESPN+

