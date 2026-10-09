Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Bundesliga game on October 9, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season. With Dortmund chasing a fifth straight league win and Bremen looking to maintain their strong start, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Tournament Bundesliga Date Friday, October 9, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels Universo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW, Fandango

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen in the USA

In the United States, the game will be broadcast on Universo and available to stream on Fubo, with additional streaming options through Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW and Fandango.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial to eligible new subscribers, which may provide a way to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Friday looking to protect their place at the top of the standings when they host Werder Bremen at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK.

Niko Kovac‘s side won all four of its opening league games, collecting 12 points and building a two-point lead over Bayern Munich. Another victory would extend Dortmund’s perfect start to five matches and strengthen their early position in the title race.

Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates the victory with Gregor Kobel of team Dortmund (Source: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

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Werder Bremen arrive in Dortmund in eighth place with seven points from their first four games. Daniel Thioune‘s team earned victories over RB Leipzig and Augsburg, along with a draw and a defeat, and will be looking to turn that promising start into a statement result away from home. Bremen’s challenge is particularly significant because they are still searching for their first away win of the Bundesliga campaign.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Maximilian Beier; Fabio Silva, Ethan Nwaneri; Serhou Guirassy.

Werder Bremen (4-2-3-1): Karl Hein; Olivier Deman, Marco Friedl, Amos Pieper, Arthur; Ludovit Reis, Youri Regeer; Marco Grull, Chuki, Eren Dinkci; Niclas Fullkrug.

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What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kicks off on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 2:30 PM ET at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund. The Bundesliga Matchday 5 fixture is scheduled for 8:30 PM local time in Germany.