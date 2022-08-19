Borussia Dortmund will receive Werder Bremen in what will be Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that you can watch this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).
Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga is played and one of the teams that is expected to compete against the almighty Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, will play. BVB got off to a great start in this 2022/2023 Bundesliga winning their first two games against Bayern Leverkusen 1-0 and Freiburg 3-1.
Werder Bremen have yet to get their first win in this new Bundesliga season. There were 2 draws 2-2 against Wolfsburg and the same result against Stuttgart. However, against a rival as difficult as Borussia Dortmund and playing as visitors, a draw would not be a bad result.
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Kick-Off Time
Borussia Dortmund will play against Werder Bremen for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, August 20 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Brunei: 9:30 PM
Burundi: 3:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)
Fiji: 1:30 AM (21 August)
France: 3:30 PM
Gambia: 1:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 7 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Malta: 3:30 PM
Mauritius: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (21 August)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Pakistan: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Rwanda: 3:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (21 August)
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 7 PM
Tanzania: 4:30 PM
Uganda: 4:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 251
Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: #Let's go
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Tanzania: Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+