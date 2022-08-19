Borussia Dortmund will face Werder Bremen for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Borussia Dortmund will receive Werder Bremen in what will be Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that you can watch this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga is played and one of the teams that is expected to compete against the almighty Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, will play. BVB got off to a great start in this 2022/2023 Bundesliga winning their first two games against Bayern Leverkusen 1-0 and Freiburg 3-1.

Werder Bremen have yet to get their first win in this new Bundesliga season. There were 2 draws 2-2 against Wolfsburg and the same result against Stuttgart. However, against a rival as difficult as Borussia Dortmund and playing as visitors, a draw would not be a bad result.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Dortmund will play against Werder Bremen for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, August 20 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Brunei: 9:30 PM

Burundi: 3:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)

Fiji: 1:30 AM (21 August)

France: 3:30 PM

Gambia: 1:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 7 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Malta: 3:30 PM

Mauritius: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (21 August)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Pakistan: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Rwanda: 3:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (21 August)

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 7 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 251

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: #Let's go

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Tanzania: Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

