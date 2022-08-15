Seven USMNT players will be playing in the Bundesliga this season with very different objectives. Here are the seven players with US ties.

The new Bundesliga season has already started and it’s the usual suspects making noise as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are off to the races at the start. The Bundesliga is one of the top leagues in the world and has made a major effort to appeal to audiences all over the world.

When it comes to USMNT players, the Bundesliga has been home to many over the years, Kasey Keller, Claudio Reyna, John Brooks, as well as Juventus star Weston McKennie and former Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

This season there are seven USMNT that will suit up for Bundesliga sides this season, some of them will more than likely be on the US Roster come the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

USMNT players in Bundesliga

The biggest name in Germany is Giovanni Reyna, who has yet to make an appearance this season, Reyna is coming back from injury which only saw him play 10 games last season. Reyna’s recovery will be slow as per Dortmund, so expect the dynamic midfielder to come back slowly.

Ricardo Pepi was a major bust signing for FC Augsburg, Pepi will need to battle for playing time and hopefully score goals to find his groove again. Jordan Pefok will look to impress in Germany and his national team coach with Union Berlin, Pefok has already scored for his new club.

18-year-old Justin Che has already made appearances for Hoffenheim and will continue to build on his young career. Joe Scally will look to solidify his place at Borussia Mönchengladbach after a strong start but weak finish last season, while Kevin Paredes will try to do the same at VFL Wolfsburg.

32–year-old former USMNT player Timothy Chandler rounds out the lucky seven in Germany as he enters his ninth season at Eintracht Frankfurt as a bit player.