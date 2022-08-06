Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be seeking a way out. The 37-year-old wants to leave only one season after his comeback because he wants UEFA Champions League action now more than ever before.

However, after finishing sixth in the Premier League in the previous 2021-22 campaign, the Red Devils will play in the UEFA Europa League this year. In spite of that, at this point, they are hoping to keep hold of the Portuguese attacker who has a deal that expires in 2023.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag called it 'unacceptable' for him to leave a pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early last weekend. Ronaldo's availability for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton is still up in the air.

Manchester United plan to use Leroy Sane to tempt Ronaldo to change mind

As Fabrizio Romano explains, Jorge Mendes is still discreetly searching for a solution for his client, but the dearth of prospective bidders is making it tough. Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are moving heaven and earth to attempt to persuade CR7 to remain.

That is why the Premier League giants are reportedly in discussion with Bayern over the possibility of acquiring attacking midfielder Leroy Sane. The future of the 26-year-old has been questioned in recent months due to the fierce rivalry for offensive positions within Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

While Sane had been expected to start against Eintracht Frankfurt, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, and Kingsley Coman all started instead. The German ace is tied to the Bundesliga winners until 2025, but he will be looking for regular appearances in the months leading up to the World Cup in November.

With Erik ten Hag still open to adding to his offensive options this summer, the English publication The Mirror reports that Manchester United have made an inquiry regarding Leroy Sane's availability. Antony, a Brazil international who excelled under Ten Hag at Ajax, was originally the top target for United's offensive personnel.