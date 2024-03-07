Atlanta United has major European ambitions for Thiago Almada, their biggest star and one of Major League Soccer’s most expensive signings ever. Almada is the first, and only, active MLS player to be on a World Cup winning squad with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

Arriving on a record $16 million transfer fee, the 22-year-old has dazzled MLS fans and Atlanta United fans alike with amazing goals and great play. Almada has 20 goals and 23 assists in only 67 games for the club.

During the offseason it was rumored that Fiorentina of Italy were interested in the former Velez Sarsfield player, but Atlanta United’s $25 million price tag was a bit too much.

Botafogo after Thiago Almada

According to various reports, the offer sent by Brazilian club Botafogo on the last day of the transfer window is for $20 million, only $4 million more than what Atlanta United initially purchased Almada for.

TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul has reported that it’s unlikely the deal gets done, given that Almada is viewed as the player who will command the largest outgoing transfer fee in MLS history, sources close to Atlanta United have indicated they hope to obtain at least $25 million, and best-case scenario would be $30 million for their star player.

The likelihood that a European club will be able to reach $30 million is unlikely given the financial constraints of European clubs outside the major European giants. Almada has had interest from smaller European clubs such as Fiorentina, Sevilla, and Villarreal.