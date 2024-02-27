It’s hard to beat out the greatest of all time, even at 36 Lionel Messi is Lionel Messi. While MLS has moved away from aging stars, Messi is timeless, and the league did right by securing the best player of all-time.

Still, MLS has a lot of high market valued young players that are all looking for a move to Europe. MLS in the last 7 years has become a selling league seeing many USMNT and international players move abroad.

The biggest name being Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Here are the highest valued players in MLS via Transfermarkt.

Lionel Messi

The greatest player of all-time is valued at $38 million, Messi is the face of the league and will be playing with Argentina in the Copa America.

Thiago Almada

Atlanta United’s best player and MLS’ first ever active World Cup winner is valued at 29 million dollars, Almada is looking for a move to Europe, but ATL UTD is asking for a price $25 – 30 million.

Facundo Torres

The Uruguayan had interest from Arsenal and is on the radar of many teams in Europe. Facu is priced at $15 million.

Cucho Hernández

The Colombian striker is valued at $14 million and has been a homerun since joining the Crew. Hernandez looks like he found a great home, but Columbus is not shy about selling their top talent they have been doing it since 1996.

Riqui Puig

The former Barcelona midfielder has been a huge star with the LA Galaxy, valued at just $13 million. It’s hard to believe that Puig would ever leave MLS at such a low fee.

Other high valued talents include Hany Mukhtar, Sebastián Driussi, Joseph Paintsil, and Hugo Cuypers.