VAR is controversial, as all over the world the officials in the VAR room have made some strange decisions. Despite technology, the decisions are handled by humans, and humans can make mistakes. Humans with important job titles like Director of Football of one of South America’s most important teams should also learn self-control.

In a game that would eventually end in Corinthians favor as they defeated Gremio 1-0 and continue mid-table in Brazil. The game took place on Sunday and measures as to what happened have yet to be announced.

After seeing various calls not go his team’s way, Alessandro Nunes was so frustrated that he could not contain himself and ran off and tried to force his way into the VAR room, being held back by security.

Alessandro Nunes tried to storm VAR Room

The antics of Nunes were captured by a reporter who was able to film the incident, Nunes ran down the corridor and pushed security. When he realized he was being filmed Nunes tried to smack the camera from the hands of the reporter.

The action in question was a 10th minute red card to Bruno Mendez, but Corinthians took the lead in the 32nd minute and never gave it up taking home the three points.

Who is Alessandro Nunes?

Alessandro Nunes is 44 years old, and was once a defender having played for Flamengo, Palmeiras, Dynamo Kyiv, Cruzeiro, Gremio, Santos, and Corinthians. He played from 1997 – 2013 and would later move into his role as Director of Football.