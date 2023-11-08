Fluminense has made a decision, they want to keep Fernando Diniz at all costs. Especially after defeating Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday. Diniz won his second title with Fluminense and his fifth title as a manager.

Questions began to arise after Fernando Diniz and Fluminense raised the Copa Libertadores as to what will happen to Diniz, who is also coaching the Brazilian national team at the moment. In a rare occasion where a coach has two ongoing and demanding jobs at the same time.

Why is Fernando Diniz coaching Brazil? First, he was offered the position as interim manager so the federation could try and close the deal with Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti. Neymar, Casemiro, Marquinhos and Alisson, were the key players to approve of Diniz being the interim manager and Fluminense signed off on it allowing Diniz to do both jobs at the same time.

Fluminense offers Fernando Diniz new deal

Diniz has a deal to be Fluminense’s manager until 2024, but now the club wants to extend the deal to December of 2025. It is understood that Diniz will not stay on with the Brazilian national team after June, leaving Diniz free to concentrate on the Club World Cup, South American Super Cup, Inter America, and Brazilian league with Fluminense in 2024.

During Bolavip’s coverage of Uruguay – Brazil in Montevideo, unanimously the fans interviewed for social media content would be happy if Diniz stayed on as national team manager. If Ancelotti does indeed not sign, Diniz is considered a local candidate.

Carlo Ancelotti status with Brazil



In a recent press conference Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated publicly that he has not signed any deal with the Brazilian federation and that the “talk” linking him to the Brazil job was just that “talk” and “rumors”.

In Brazil the media have basically announced that Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as Brazil’s new manager is all but done, but the Italian has yet to make things official from his end.