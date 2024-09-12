Brazil: Robinho fails in appeal, former Man City and Real Madrid star to serve full prison sentence

Robinho has served six months of a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil for a rape conviction. The now 40-year-old has learned a trade while in jail.

The once most expensive signing in Premier League history, Robinho, who played for clubs such as Santos, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and AC Milan, failed in his appeal to have his prison sentence reduced. The former Brazilian winger will now serve his full sentence, which was ordered to be nine years.

Robinho was charged with raping a woman in 2013 while playing in Italy. He was found guilty in 2017, and after several appeals, was convicted for his participation in the gang rape.

The former Real Madrid star was sentenced to jail in Brazil in March following a major Supreme Court ruling. Italian prosecutors wanted him to serve his sentence in Italy, but their attempt to extradite him failed.

What is Robinho Doing in Prison?

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Robinho was acquiring new skills in basic electronics, such as TV and radio repair, through a program offered by the Brazilian Universal Institute to help inmates prepare for life after their release.

Robinho at Real Madrid

Robinho is serving his sentence at Tremembé Penitentiary II, a prison known for being a “celebrity” jail. His lawyer, Mario Rosso Vale, stated: “Robinho is keeping his head down and quietly getting on with it. He is being an exemplary inmate and has had no issues with other prisoners.

“They even gave him some football boots, once he was integrated, to join in the games during recreation time.”