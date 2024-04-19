Brazil U20 face off against Colombia U20 for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 South American U-20 Women's Championship first stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in the United States.

Brazil U20 will square off against Colombia U20 for Matchday 5 of the 2024 South American U-20 Women’s Championship first stage. Delve into the essential details surrounding this clash, including venue information, as well as details regarding television broadcasts and available live streaming options in the United States.

As anticipated, Brazil and Colombia have emerged as the dominant forces in Group B during the first stage of the 2024 South American U-20 Women’s Championship. Both teams have maintained a flawless record, winning all their matches thus far. However, the most crucial encounter is yet to take place: the showdown between these two powerhouses.

This match will determine the group leaders, although final standings may not be as significant since the top three teams from each group advance to the next phase, and both Brazil and Colombia have already secured qualification. Nonetheless, it presents a perfect opportunity for two of the main contenders for the title to test their mettle ahead of the final phase.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

The game for Matchday 5 of the 2024 South American U-20 Women’s Championship first stage between Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

This 2024 South American U-20 Women’s Championship first stage game between Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.