Brazil enters this match after a shock defeat to Mexico in the last match, while Colombia tied the USA 1-1. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Revelations Cup U-20 tournament.

Brazil vs Colombia Revelations Cup: Predictions and how to watch Revelation Cup U20 in the US today

The U-20 national team of Brazil will want to take home the Revelations Cup after a 2-1 defeat to host Mexico in their second match. Brazil could win the tournament if they defeat Colombia and the USA defeats or ties Mexico.

For Colombia if the USA defeats Mexico and they beat Brazil, Colombia who has drawn both games could leapfrog and “steal” the tournament from the two favorites.

Here is everything you need to know about the final match of the Revelations Cup between Brazil and Colombia in matchday 3 of the U-20 tournament.

Brazil vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Colombia

Brazil vs Colombia: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Brazil vs Colombia: Players to watch

For Brazil, Flamengo prodigy Werton is one to keep an eye on, the 18-year-old goal poacher is said to be a very handy forward and will want to add to his tally against Colombia.

For the young Colombian team, it’s the son of former Colombian forward Juan Pablo Angel, Tomas Angel who plays for Atlético Nacional. Tomas already has 1 goal in 7 professional games for Nacional.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brazil vs Colombia in the U.S.

The game will be aired and streamed on TUDN in the United States.

Brazil vs Colombia prediction

While no odds have been placed on this match, it could be a victory for Brazil who have played good soccer during the tournament.

