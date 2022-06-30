Neymar has been told he is no longer wanted at PSG as they look to continue their rebuild without him. Several clubs would like to sign him and one team would be willing to count on him but could not guarantee the Brazilian a starting place.

Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for 222,000,000 euros and seemed to be the missing chip the Parisian team needed to win the UEFA Champions League, but with him, they also failed to win the trophy.

After five years, according to RMC Sport, the Brazilian has been told he is no longer wanted at the club as they look to continue their rebuild without him. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi´s words are also believed to have offended Neymar, and the player is now considering a move away from PSG.

Neymar's future is getting further and further away from PSG, and according to rumors, several clubs would like to sign him. In turn, one team would be willing to sign him but could not guarantee him a starting place.

Brazilian team offered to sign Neymar

Chelsea and Juventus are said to be among the teams keeping a close eye on Neymar's situation. And it seems that a club from Brazil's promotion would be interested in signing the 30-year-old Brazilian but could not guarantee him a place in the first team.

Paraná Clube, a Serie D team, joked on Twitter saying: “And so Neymar? I hear things are a bit tough in Paris. We already know you look good in blue and red. I can't guarantee you'll be a starter, okay?”.

The prank went viral and generated hundreds of interactions on Twitter. Paraná Clube are currently in 9th place out of 10 in the Serie D Group B standings. The team has played 18 matches, won 4, tied 4, and lost 10. What is a fact is that Neymar's future remains unknown, and PSG will start preseason in early July.