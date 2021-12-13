Brentford against Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 17 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Brentford and Manchester United meet in for a Matchweek 17 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Brentford Community Stadium on December 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM (ET). The home team does not want to risk spaces against visitors. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Brentford have a golden opportunity at home to show why the team has so many defenders and few forwards. They can take advantage of the home advantage to put pressure on Manchester United who will play a weak 4-2-2-2 formation.

Manchester United's recent win against Norwich City was a good sign that things could work out with Ralf Rangnick as head coach. But the red devils still have several tests to overcome. Cristiano Ronaldo probably starts the game with the squad.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, UK.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Brentford vs Manchester United: Storylines

Brentford have a slightly negative record with five wins, five draws and six losses in the 2021 Premier League. In the last two matchweeks the team drew a game against Leeds United 2-2 on the road and won another game against Watford at home 2-1. Another recent home game for Brentford was during Matchweek 13 against Everton, they won that game 1-0. The team hasn't lost a home game for six weeks. Brentford will not have team top scorer Ivan Toney available due to injury.

Manchester United are in good form with 27 points in the 5th spot of the table at 8-3-5. And the first win with a new head coach means a lot to the fans after mediocre results with Solskjær. But Rangnick's first win was not as solid as expected, 1-0 against Norwich City is not a big deal, especially knowing that Norwich are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table with a record of 2-4-10. Manchester United are scoring 1.63 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brentford vs Manchester United in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Premier League season game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Peacock. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

Brentford are underdogs with +1 ATS and +279 monet at FanDuel, they have a positive record in the last three home games at 2-1. Manchester United are favorites to win by -1 goal line and -107 moneyline, the Red Devils have a positive record on the road with 4-2-2. The best pick for this Premier League game is: Under 2.75 goals.



FanDuel Brentford +279 Draw / Totals +264 / 2.75 Manchester United -107

* Odds via FanDuel