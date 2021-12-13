Brentford play against Manchester United at the Matchweek 17 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Brentford and Manchester United meet in a game for the Matchweek 17 of the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex on December 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM (ET). The home team is reaping a small good streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League potential lineups.

Brentford lost only one game in the last five against Tottenham 0-2 on the road, after that loss the team tied a game against Leeds United 2-2 on the road and won another against Watford 2-1 at home.

Two wins and a draw for Manchester United in the last three weeks of the 2021-22 Premier League and the most recent game for them was a 1-0 win against Norwich City on the road and the first win for new Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick.

Brentford probable lineup

Brentford are in the middle of the Premier League table on the 10th spot with 20 points, 5 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses. The team's record is slightly negative but they are in a good position for the 2021 season thanks to Brentford having top scorers like Ivan Toney (injured) with 4 goals and Bryan Mbeumo with 3 goals and one assist. Nine other squad players have scored goals this season with the team.

Thomas Frank, Brentford’s head coach, has had no problem playing without Josh Dasilva and David Raya, as both players are injured and it is unlikely that they won’t be available this season. The bad news for Brentford is that Toney, the team's top scorer, will not be available for this game.

This is the likely Brentford’s lineup for this game: Fernandez (GK), Goode (DF), Jansson (DF), Janelt (DF), Rasmussen (DF), Jensen (MF), Norgaard (MF), Baptiste (MF), Henry (MF-DF), Mbuemo (FW), Canos (MD-DF).

Manchester United probable lineup

The recent win against Norwich City gave Manchester United some breathing space as it bodes well for the team with a new head coach. But there are still many things to prove. That victory was the first on the road, now the squad needs to show that they can win at home with Ralf Rangnick as big boss.

In Matchweek 16, Manchester United used a rare 4-2-2-2 formation that worked perfectly to win on the road and Jadon Sancho was much more efficient during that game compared to previous games. The winner goal was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 75th minute by a penalty kick.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: De Gea (GK), Dalot (DF), Bailly (DF), Maguire (DF), Telles (DF), Fred (MF), McTominay (MF), Fernandes (MF), Sancho (FW), Ronaldo (FW), Greenwood (FW).