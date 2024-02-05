Bruno Fernandes has a contract with Manchester United until June of 2026, but that hasn’t stopped the Saudi Pro League and Al Hilal from sending the 29-year-old a huge offer.



According to 90min, Fernandes received a major deal in the January transfer window to go to the SPL in exchange for a huge salary. While the report did not indicate exactly how much the Saudi club was willing to pay the Manchester United captain.



Bruno Fernandes has 3 goals and 3 assists in the current Premier League campaign, as Manchester United have seen better days and are in sixth place in the table.



Reason Bruno Fernandes turned down Saudi Pro League



According to the 90min report, Bruno Fernandes still believed that he has a lot of things to accomplish in European soccer and that going to the SPL was not an option at the moment.



Al Hilal is not without star power as Neymar, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Kouliably, and Yassine Bounou all play for the squad.



Al Hilal are in first place and undefeated in the Saudi Pro League, seven points clear of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Al Hilal will next play an exhibition game against MLS side DC United on Tuesday.