It’s safe to say that Erling Haaland‘s first season in the Premier League has been nothing short of historic. Manchester City won their third consecutive Premier League title thanks in large part to his outstanding play; he scored 36 goals in league action.

He surpassed the mark of 34 goals scored by Andy Cole, established in 1994 with Newcastle, and equaled by Alan Shearer, with Blackburn in 1995. No player has ever been able to break Cole’s record despite several tries throughout the years, including Mohamed Salah’s outstanding 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

Together, Haaland’s staggering 52 goals in 51 total games also make him the only player in Premier League history to score 50 or more times in a single season. He has also helped out on eight goals for the Citizens.

What did Andy Cole say about Erling Haaland breaking his record?

After holding the record for so long, Andy Cole had a brutally honest answer to losing it. The former Manchester United striker was asked how it felt to have his record broken after 19 years, to which he said, “I couldn’t give a f***.

“I’m being honest. I am not a*** in any way, shape or form about someone breaking goal-scoring records because records are set to be broken. Now, some people might be p***ed. But people say I must be disappointed. Why? Because someone has scored more goals than me?

“It’s taken 20 years for someone to get that close. Am I going to rock myself to sleep and think, ‘Oh God, someone has broken my record?’ No, I’ll take my hat off to him. I’ll salute him. He’s done it in a team that creates chance after chance. At some stage, your record’s going to be broken”, he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.