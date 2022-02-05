Burkina Faso take on Cameroon at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé for the 2022 AFCON Third Place. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 AFCON Third Place

Burkina Faso and Cameroon meet in the 2022 AFCON Third Place. This game will take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. Two teams want one last victory after a tough battle. Here is all the detailed information about this AFCON game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Burkina Faso performed well in the tournament despite a tough win against Gabon in the Round of 16 that ended in a penalty shoot-out. But after that game Burkina Faso were more consistent in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Cameroon could not avoid defeat against Egypt in a penalty shoot-out, but the team's defense was lethal during the game against them. Cameroon were big favorites to win the cup as a host team, from the round of 16 they showed offensive power like no other nation.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Date

Burkina Faso and Cameroon play for the 2022 AFCON Third Place on Saturday, February 5 at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. The host team will take advantage of playing at their home, but Burkina Faso have a defense capable of stopping any attack.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Burkina Faso vs Cameroon at the 2022 AFCON Third Place

This game for the 2022 AFCON Third Place, Burkina Faso and Cameroon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé on Saturday, February 5, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV