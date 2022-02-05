Burkina Faso will face Cameroon today, February 5 for the third place of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon will face each other at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for the third place of the Africa Cup of Nation today, February 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find everything you want to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Burkina Faso had a great participation in this Africa Cup of Nations. Without being one of the main candidates, they were able to reach the semifinals of the tournament. Sadly for them, in semifinals they had to face one of the best in the tournament (and the favorites to be champions): Senegal, who beat them 3-1. Now they will seek to finish the tournament in the best way winning the third place.

On the local side, they were one of the main candidates to win this AFCON, and even more so with the level shown by Vincent Aboubakar and Ekambi, who scored 11 goals between them. However, in the semi-finals they were unable to score against Egypt, and after drawing 0-0 in the 90 minutes and extra time, the Cameroonians were eliminated on penalties. That is why they will now try to keep this third place as a consolation prize.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Storylines

There are not too many games between these two rivals in history: just 9. The statistics are dominated by Cameroon, who have won 4 times, while Burkina Faso only won once. Also, there were 4 draws. For the Africa Cup of Nations, they played 3 times, with two victories for the Cameroonians and one draw.

How to watch or live stream Burkina Faso vs Cameroon in the US

This third place game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Burkina Faso and Cameroon will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Faso vs Cameroon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Cameroon are the favorite with -115 odds, while Burkina Faso have +350. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

DraftKings Burkina Faso +350 Tie +250 Cameroon -115

*Odds via DraftKings