Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Premier League has the defending champions opening the action. It’s going to involve Burnley facing Manchester City at Turf Moor. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Burnley vs Manchester City online free in the US on Fubo]
Burnley appear as an ideal opponent to make the celebration complete for the home team because they are coming from another division. The excitement for them is significant in their return to the Premier League after finishing first in the Championship.
Manchester City was the best team in the continent last season, winning the three most important tournaments they played. They won the Champions League, but another Premier League title means breaking a record considering it would be their fourth consecutive.
Burnley vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Burnley will confront Manchester City at Turf Moor on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Friday, August 11.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 12)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 12)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (August 12)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 12)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 12).
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 12)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City in your country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League, Nova Sports Prime
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Showcase, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO