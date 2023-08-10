Burnley vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Premier League has the defending champions opening the action. It’s going to involve Burnley facing Manchester City at Turf Moor. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Burnley appear as an ideal opponent to make the celebration complete for the home team because they are coming from another division. The excitement for them is significant in their return to the Premier League after finishing first in the Championship.

Manchester City was the best team in the continent last season, winning the three most important tournaments they played. They won the Champions League, but another Premier League title means breaking a record considering it would be their fourth consecutive.

Burnley vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Burnley will confront Manchester City at Turf Moor on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Friday, August 11.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 12)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (August 12)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 12)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 12).

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 12)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City in your country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League, Nova Sports Prime

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Showcase, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO