Manchester City just conquered the famous treble by winning the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season. They’re only the second English team to do it in history after Manchester United (1998-1999).

However, Pep Guardiola wants more. The pressure of failing at the European Cup is finally gone and that allows the club to think bigger. For example, the chase of a massive record such as four consecutive titles in the Premier League.

As a consequence, even after losing a star player like Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City keeps building the best roster in soccer. A spectacular defender will officially join names such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Josko Gvardiol is new player of Manchester City

Manchester City officially announced Josko Gvardiol signed a five-year contract to become the new star of the team. The defender was spectacular for Croatia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was one of the best players overall in the tournament.

That’s why many powerhouses in Europe were ready to make massive offers to RB Leipzig during the summer. In the end, the German club accepted a €90 million transfer fee which is the highest number ever paid for a defender in soccer history. Gvardiol is only 21-years old with an incredible future ahead.

“Finally, we did it. It feels good to be part of this team. It was a simple decision for me after the perfect season (the treble). I wanted to learn from the best and I want to be coached by the best coach in the world. I’m really really happy to be here.”

Furthermore, Gvardiol admitted that the recent arrival of Mateo Kovacic was crucial for him to choose Manchester City and had an hilarious message for Erling Haaland. “I’m happy I don’t have to worry about Haaland anymore. It’s nice to have him on my side now.”