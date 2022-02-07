Manchester United will visit Burnley this Tuesday, February 8, in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States and Canada.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2021-2022 Premier League

Burnley and Manchester United will face each other at the Turf Moor for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this PL game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, on DAZN.

Manchester United's season so far has been pretty disappointing. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the "Red Devils" were expected to fight for the Premier League, something that will be difficult for them to do since there are many points of difference between them and the leaders, Manchester City. United will now fight to retain their position that allows them to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League.

On the Burnley side, they are in desperate need of points. At the moment they are last in the standings, so they would be relegated to the second division. The team from Lancashire are undoubtedly the underdogs in this game, and against such a superior opponent, a draw may be a satisfying result for them.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Burnley vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Burnley vs Manchester United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what these two teams have been throughout history, Manchester United widely dominate the statistics between them. In a total of 131 games, the "Red devils" have won 64, while Burnley won 44. In addition, there were 4 draws. The last Premier League game was on December 30, 2021 with a 3-1 victory for United.

How to watch or live stream Burnley vs Manchester United in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, February 8 at the Turf Moor for the Matchday 24 of the Premier League between Burnley and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -170 odds, while Burnley have +500. A tie would finish in a +310 payout.

DraftKings Burnley +500 Tie +310 Manchester United -170

*Odds via DraftKings