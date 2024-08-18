Trending topics:
Cagliari vs Roma: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

Cagliari will face Roma in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Stephan El Shaarawy of AS Roma
© IMAGO / Giuseppe MaffiaStephan El Shaarawy of AS Roma

By Leonardo Herrera

Cagliari are set to take on Roma in a highly anticipated clash as part of Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Get ready to dive into all the essential details about this exciting matchup, including where to catch the action live on TV or through streaming services available in your country.

Serie A is set to kick off with some intriguing matchups, and one of the standout clashes features AS Roma and Cagliari—two teams coming off vastly different 2023/2024 campaigns. AS Roma, who were in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot last season, fell short of their ambitions but are determined to contendat the top of the table this year.

On the other hand, Cagliari narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one point above the drop zone, with Frosinone being the last team relegated. This season, the Sardinian side is eager to turn the tide and achieve a more comfortable position in Serie A, setting the stage for a fascinating battle with the capital club.

Cagliari vs Roma: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 19)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 19)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 19)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 19)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 19)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Cagliari vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN4 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

