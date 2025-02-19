The NHL season culminates in one of the most intense and exciting competitions in sports: the Stanley Cup playoffs. The energy is in the air, the lights shine brighter and the ice becomes the stage for an epic battle.

It’s not just a tournament; it’s a relentless journey to glory, where every pass, every hit and every goal could be the last. With teams fighting for the cup, the tension rises in each round, where favorites face surprises and rivalries.

Its format has evolved over the years, adapting to the league’s needs and maintaining the competitiveness that defines ice hockey, structured in four rounds played in a best-of-seven series.

How do the Stanley Cup Playoffs work?

The NHL playoff format, known as the “Stanley Cup Playoffs“, is a single-elimination tournament that determines the league champion each season. This tournament consists of four rounds, each of which is played in a best-of-seven series.

Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Qualification and structure

At the end of the regular season, the 16 teams advancing to the playoffs are divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each conference is subdivided into two divisions. The teams are classified as follows:

The top three teams from each division: The top three teams from each division automatically advance to the playoffs, making a total of 12 teams.

Two wildcard teams per conference: The two remaining teams in each conference that did not finish in the top three of their division, but have the best point records among the other teams in the conference, earn the two wildcard spots.

First round

The first round of the NHL playoffs is where the intense competition begins, as the 16 qualifying teams face off in a series of best-of-seven matchups. These matchups are determined based on regular-season standings, with teams placed in the following structure:

First place in each division against the second wildcard team: The team that finished with the best record in their respective conference (either Eastern or Western) plays against the second wildcard team, which is the team with the best record among those not finishing in the top three of their division.

Second place in each division against the first wildcard team: The team with the second-best record in their division plays against the first wildcard team, which is the team with the best record remaining after the top-three teams have been placed.

Third versus fourth place in the division: Teams finishing third and fourth in each division face each other in the first round, regardless of their conference.

Vladimir Tarasenko #10 of the Florida Panthers collides with Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game Five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Each series is played as a best-of-seven, meaning the first team to win four games advances to the next round. This round sets the stage for the intensity of the playoffs, where higher-seeded teams often have an advantage, but upsets are always a possibility.

Home ice advantage

Home ice advantage plays a crucial role in the NHL playoffs, as it allows the higher-seeded team to host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 on their home ice, with the remaining games taking place at the lower-seeded team’s arena.

This advantage is earned based on regular-season performance, with the team that finishes with the best record in the conference being awarded home ice for the entire playoffs. Having home ice advantage allows teams to start their playoff run with the energy of their home crowd.

The emotional and strategic benefits of playing in a familiar environment can provide an edge, especially when the series is tight and every game counts. The importance of home ice is heightened in Game 7, where the final decisive match is hosted by the higher-seeded team, offering them one last advantage to secure the victory.

Subsequent rounds

As the playoffs progress into the later rounds, the stakes become even higher. In each subsequent round—after the first—teams are matched up based on performance in the previous round, rather than a fixed bracket.

Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts after the St. Louis Blues scored the game-tying goal in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Source: Dilip Vishwanat/ Getty Images)

This system allows for exciting and unpredictable matchups, as teams advance according to their playoff performance rather than their original seeding. The second round consists of the winners from the first round and similarly, the third round is composed of the remaining teams after the second round.

The teams that win in the second round face off in the conference finals, with the champions of the Eastern and Western Conferences advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. This format ensures that every game in every round is essential, with each team fighting not just for the title, but for a chance to advance and keep their dreams of the Stanley Cup alive.

Stanley Cup final

The Stanley Cup Final is the pinnacle of the NHL playoffs, where the champions of the Eastern and Western Conferences face off in a high-stakes, best-of-seven series to determine the league champion. The intensity of the final round is unmatched, as it is a battle for the ultimate prize in professional hockey.

Rod Brind’Amour #17 of the Carolina Hurricanes hoists the Stanley Cup in front of his teammates after the Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers in game seven of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. (Source: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The team that wins four out of the seven games is crowned the NHL champion and awarded the coveted Stanley Cup. This prestigious trophy has a rich history and represents the culmination of months of hard-fought regular-season play and grueling playoff competition.

The road to the Stanley Cup Final is long, but once teams reach this stage, they are on the brink of securing their place in hockey history. Fans, media, and players alike know that this series is a culmination of all the challenges, sacrifices and triumphs experienced during the season.