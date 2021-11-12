Canada and Costa Rica come against each other today at Commonwealth Stadium for Matchday 7 of the Final Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game in different parts of the world.

Canada will meet Costa Rica at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, today, November 12, 2021, at 9:05 PM (ET), in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Final Round Matchday 7 game and where to watch it from different parts of the world.

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. Costa Rica are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph five times to this day, and a great number of even nine games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on July 25, 2021, when it ended in a 0-2 Canada away victory in their Gold Cup match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, this time at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada vs Costa Rica: Time of the Game

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

United States: 9:05 PM (ET), 8:05 PM (CT), 7:05 PM (MT), 6:05 PM (PT)

Canada: 6:05 PM (PT), 7:05 PM (MT), 8:05 PM (CT), 9:05 PM (ET), 10:05 PM (AT)

Mexico: 8:05 PM

UK: 2:05 PM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

Germany: 3:05 AM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

France: 3:05 AM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

Portugal: 2:05 AM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

Italy: 3:05 AM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

Spain: 3:05 AM (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

Canada vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Teletica Radio, Teletica En Vivo

United States: Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3