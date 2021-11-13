Canada and Mexico will meet for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers final stage. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Canada and Mexico will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. While Canada won their last match against Costa Rica, Mexico are coming to this game after losing to the USMNT on Thursday.

The hosts want to extend their five-match unbeaten run and get their third win in a row. In their last match, they beat Costa Rica 1-0 with a Jonathan David’s goal in the second half. Les Rouges are currently in third place of the standings with 13 points, the same amount as Mexico.

Meanwhile, El Tri suffered a painful loss against the USMNT, who won with goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. It’s their third loss this year against their bitter rivals. Tata Martino’s team needs to win if they want to stay in second place in the table.

Canada vs Mexico: Date

The national teams of Canada and Mexico will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 14 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta

Canada vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Canada vs Mexico

The match between Canada and Mexico for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Paramount+.