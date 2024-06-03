Canada will face Mexico in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

In a 2024 international friendly match, Canada will take on Mexico. Delve into this comprehensive preview of the game, uncovering its venue and offering a range of viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

It is the opportunity for two of the best teams in Concacaf to face each other thinking about future competitions. The two rivals have different challenges ahead of them and they want to be prepared for them.

On the Canadian side, they have just played a great role in the Gold Cup, being eliminated in the semifinals by the United States on penalties. Mexico also reached the semifinals where they lost to Brazil.

Canada vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time in your Country

Canada: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 PM

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Mexico defender Rebeca Bernal – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Canada vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports