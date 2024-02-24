Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are having a great season. They are in first place of La Liga with a comfortable lead and got a 1-0 win on the road against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 at the Champions League.

In the process, Toni Kroos has been a key player in midfield alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Meanwhile, even as a legendary veteran, Luka Modric is no longer a starter.

Kroos already confirmed he’ll be back with Germany to participate in the UEFA Euro 2024 at home, but Modric’s situation is a little bit different. Last summer, he had massive offers to play in Saudi Arabia where Cristiano Ronaldo is shining. The MLS could also be an option.

Carlo Ancelotti gets real on Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

This Saturday, before the match against Sevilla, Carlo Ancelotti admitted Toni Kroos is close of staying with Real Madrid. The German’s contract expires next June.

“I believe Toni is a very responsible person. He has a very clear idea of what his future will be and wants to stop the day his level has dropped. Until he sees that himself, I think he will continue. I’m not going to advise Kroos on what he has to do; he’s not my son. I can advise my son. He has all the mental capacity to choose what he wants in the future.”

In the case of Luka Modric, Ancelotti was hesitant with all the rumors pointing out at him offering the Croatian a position to work in his coaching staff in the 2024-2025 season.

It’s important to remember that the midfielder is 38-years old and might be looking for a final big contract in his career. Under the actual conditions, that could only happen in Saudi Arabia or the MLS.

“I don’t know what Modric will do in the future. I don’t usually discuss personal matters with the media. What everyone wants from Modric is for him to continue being a magnificent player as he has been and will be this season. Modric will choose his own future.”