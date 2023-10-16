One thing is for certain, Carlo Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid ends in June of 2024. What happens next is a big mystery. The 64-year-old Italian manager is rumored to be heading to Brazil after his campaign with Real Madrid ends this season, but there still has not been a formal announcement.



Brazil began chasing Carlo Ancelotti after Tite left his position as the national team manager, and at the moment the five-time world champions have an interim manager in Fernando Diniz, but as early as July it has been reported that Ancelotti would take the Brazilian job.



Now according to Radio1, Ancelotti is pouring cold water on whether he will take over Brazil by the Copa America in 2024. The manager made it clear that pen has not touched paper and that past July 2024 he is a free agent.



Carlo Ancelotti on Brazil



Carlo Ancelotti stated to Radio1, “Agreement with Brazil? It’s all about rumors, links… I feel very good at Real Madrid as things stand. We started our season in excellent way, and we hope to keep going at same level.”



At the moment Real Madrid is first in LaLiga with a two-point advantage over surprising Girona. In the Champions League the club is first in their group having won both games so far in the competition.



Brazil at the moment



If Carlo Ancelotti does take over Brazil it will be after the national has played six World Cup qualifying games and a March friendly against Spain, but just in time for the 2024 Copa America in the United States.



Carlo Ancelotti has coached Real Madrid, Everton, AC Milan, Juventus, Parma, Bayern Munich, PSG, Napoli among others. At Real Madrid he has led the club to 10 championships.