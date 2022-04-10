Former Argentine national team player and ex-star of the English Premier League, Carlos Tevez, could make a surprising comeback to the league this summer.

Unexpected suitors for Carlos Tevez's services have surfaced, according to reports. Despite being without a club since being released by Boca Juniors in 2021, he has not yet given up on his professional career.

Having left his homeland in the summer and presently being a free agent, Carlos Tevez is hoping to make a comeback. After all, the Argentina striker, who's played in 76 international matches but hasn't officially retired, seems to be planning one more farewell party.

Serie A trio Milan, Inter, and Juventus have all welcomed the Argentine centre-forward lately as he tries to figure out his future move in the soccer world by touring Europe. There is now speculation that he is planning a visit to Tottenham's training field with the hope of returning to the Premier League.

Tevez to reunite with Conte?

Italian boss Antonio Conte and Carlos Tevez are apparently planning a meeting to discuss a potential transfer to Tottenham, as per Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport. Having played for both Manchester United and Manchester City, the 38-year-old veteran is well-known to Premier League viewers.

He scored 73 goals in four seasons at the Etihad and was a championship winner under Roberto Mancini. In the years afterward, he has played for Juventus in Italy and Boca Juniors in Argentina, as well as in China, where he spent time between stints with both.

Antonio Conte, who coached the attacker when he was in charge of Juventus, might be the reason why he will make a trip to Tottenham's training ground to see his old boss.

Since Harry Kane is the only available striker for Tottenham, the club is in desperate need of a new central attacker. With the Englishman ahead in the pecking order, the Lilywhites have struggled to find a suitable back-up in the past. Despite his age, it's possible that the Argentine may fill this position, but it would be doubtful whether he would be able to handle the physical demands of the Premier League.