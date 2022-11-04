LAFC captain Carlos Vela has made a name for himself on the field during the course of his career, suiting up for teams in a wide range of nations. Here we let you know about his profile: Age, height, titles, salary, wife, and net worth.

Carlos Vela, who is the captain of Los Angeles FC, is an adaptable player who can operate in a number of offensive positions, including striker, winger, and attacking midfielder. The Mexican star is a quick, creative player. In his long and successful career, he has scored many times thanks to the unconventional ways he employs.

Vela's distinctive playing style and his status as a top goalscorer make him a powerful force. His speed, skill, and field vision have earned him widespread renown. Carlo Vela's impressive goal-scoring record for the teams he played for and for the Mexican national team attests to his immense skill on the field.

The veteran gained notoriety as a player during the course of his career, appearing in games for a number of clubs in vastly different countries. He has logged professional time with teams including Arsenal, Osasuna, West Bromwich, Real Sociedad, and his current side, LAFC in the MLS.

How old is Carlos Vela?

Carlos Vela was born on March 1, 1989, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico to Enrique Vela, an iron welder from Campeche, and Maria Vela, a maid from Tabasco. His father played soccer in the past, but he had to give it up after tearing a ligament. Vela's father saw early on that his son would one day follow in his footsteps and make a living playing soccer, so he signed him up for youth leagues.

How much money does Carlos Vela earn?

When LAFC first began competing in the top division, all they needed was a spark, and Carlos Vela provided it. The former Mexican international who, together with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini has been the team's main core, recently extended his contract through December 2023. The 33-year-old striker earns $6.3 million every year, with $4.5 million being just his basic salary.

What are Carlos Vela's height and weight?

Carlos Vela stands tall at 5 ft 10 in / 178 cm, and his weight is believed to be around 163 lb / 74 kg. In addition to football Vela was also interested in basketball. His coaches were not happy about this and asked him to focus just on one sport. Eventually, he made up his mind to pursue soccer and fully dedicate himself to the game.

What is Carlos Vela's net worth?

Wealthy and much admired, Carlos Vela has become one of MLS's most prominent players in recent years. He has a net worth of $20 million, according to many sources including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. His net is boosted by the many endorsement and sponsorship agreements he has signed.

How many titles does Carlos Vela have?

Los Angeles FC

Supporters' Shield: 2019, 2022

Mexico U17

FIFA U-17 World Championship: 2005

Mexico

CONCACAF Gold Cup: 2009, 2015

CONCACAF Cup: 2015

Individual

FIFA U-17 World Championship Golden Boot: 2005

Real Sociedad Player of the Year: 2011-12, 2013-14

La Liga Player of the Month: December 2013, November 2014

MLS All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2022

MLS Best XI: 2018, 2019, 2022

MLS Player of the Month: March 2019, April 2019, September 2019

MLS Golden Boot: 2019

MLS MVP Award: 2019

CONCACAF Champions League Team of the Tournament: 2020

Best MLS Player ESPY: 2022

Who is Carlos Vela's wife?

There are reports that on April 17, 2018, the Mexican striker tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife, Saioa Cañibano. His Spanish girlfriend is a journalist for a regional outlet. Even more happily, in 2016, the couple had a boy they named Romeo. In Los Angeles, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter they have named India.