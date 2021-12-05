Cristiano Ronaldo has sent messages to his constant criticizer, demanding a little more respect from the former Italian player. However, the disputed expert has now taken another aim at the Portuguese veteran.

Former Italy international, Antonio Cassano has often appeared in public with his controversial statements, especially in the show of Christian "Bobo" Vieri on Twitch where he was a guest again. He has again caused a storm, revealing that Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo had sent him a long text message demanding more respect.

This is not the first time the ex-Italian striker has targeted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. On his previous visit, he slammed the Portuguese star for being too "selfish" during his time at Juventus. In addition, after agent Jorge Mendes had stated Ronaldo was the greatest of all time, Cassano identified five players greater than him in soccer history.

The retired former Roma, Inter, Milan, and Real Madrid forward is definitely quite a controversial figure as he has alleged that the 36-year-old superstar was so offended by his remarks that he sent him texts asking that he be respected for his achievements in the game.

Cassano advises Cristiano to take Lionel Messi as example

"Cristiano wrote to me on WhatsApp asking for more respect for everything he has won and for the goals he has scored. I am not afraid to tell the truth, I will face the whole world, from the Pope to the last person on this earth.

"I asked Buffon how he [Ronaldo] could have my number and he confirmed that he had given it to the press officer, who passed it on to Cristiano. He told me that he had scored 750 goals and I had only scored 150.

"I replied 'Be like Messi, who doesn't care about anything, instead of writing to me. Buffon and Chiellini know that this made me angry. Cristiano, what's wrong with you? What's your problem'?", Cassano was quoted as saying to BoboTV.